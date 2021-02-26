BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.72. 236,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 318,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

