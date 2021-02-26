BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Trading 6.8% Higher

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.46. 643,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 493,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $37,592,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

