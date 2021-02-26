Crust (CRU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Crust has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00027307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,554 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

