Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,252. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

