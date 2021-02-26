Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) SVP Sells $762,090.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00.

Shares of HVT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 257,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,768. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HVT shares. Sidoti raised their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

