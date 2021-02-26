James S. Bunch Purchases 5,500 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 24,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.