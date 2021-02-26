Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Trading 7.3% Higher

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 225,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,045,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

