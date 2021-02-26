Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Trading Up 7.1%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 1,324,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,073,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.