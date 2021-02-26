CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.29. 385,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,360,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

