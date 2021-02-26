Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 565,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

