Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.63 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.12 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

