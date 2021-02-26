Humanscape (HUM) Hits One Day Volume of $70,979.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $70,979.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00704102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

