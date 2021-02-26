Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Reaches $36,105.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,105.00 and $1,105.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00704102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.