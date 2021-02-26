American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 141,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

