Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of ACHC traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $55.24. 2,036,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

