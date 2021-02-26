Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.57 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

ACHC traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 2,035,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,304. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

