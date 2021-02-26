Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $3.38. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $22.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:LPI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 439,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

