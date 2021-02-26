Head-To-Head Comparison: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -746.10% -150.58% -91.87% Sesen Bio N/A N/A -14.84%

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Sesen Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 105.27 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -4.19 Sesen Bio N/A N/A -$107.50 million ($0.39) -6.97

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sesen Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics and Sesen Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sesen Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.05%. Sesen Bio has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.74%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer. It also develops TK-216, a small-molecule that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation specific family of oncoproteins, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with Ewing sarcoma and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, the company develops a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research and development collaboration with Karolinska Institutet to advance novel ROR1-targeting cell therapies focused on CAR-T cells and CAR-NK cells. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trials for use in the treatment of high-risk NMIBC; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Sesen Bio, Inc. has an agreement with Leiden University Medical Center to co-develop an imaging agent. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

