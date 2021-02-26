GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $14.36 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $283,998.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.00372213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,483,954 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

