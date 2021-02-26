Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $25.84 or 0.00053992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.60 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.97 or 0.00704027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039042 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

