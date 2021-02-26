Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

NYSE BBY traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

