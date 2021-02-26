Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.05-11.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.125-12.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.

Shares of UHS traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

