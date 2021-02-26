Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.05-11.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.125-12.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.
Shares of UHS traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
