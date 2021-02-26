Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 483,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

