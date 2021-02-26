QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 7.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $59.61. 12,974,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 22,681,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,895,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.