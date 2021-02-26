Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading Up 7.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.93. 777,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 666,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,174.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6,683.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 513,063 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pixelworks by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 258,463 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

