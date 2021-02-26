Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 2,036,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,304. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.