Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.26-2.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

SEM traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 2,242,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

