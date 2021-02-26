Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.61. 401,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $866.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

