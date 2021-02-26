Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $2.07 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00004361 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $10.24 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.