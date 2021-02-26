BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%.

NYSE BPMP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 1,274,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,222. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

