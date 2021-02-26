Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading 7.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares traded up 7.9% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.65. 6,177,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 4,340,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.