STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,876 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.10. The company had a trading volume of 381,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

