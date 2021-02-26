Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 133,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

