Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Cut by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.