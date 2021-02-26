Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

ARCC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.27. 94,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,805. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

