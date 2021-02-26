ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 142,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.30.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $10.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.26. The stock had a trading volume of 575,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.