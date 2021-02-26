ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 12,280 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.04. 23,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day moving average of $185.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.