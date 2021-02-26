Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PSI stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$9.44. 76,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,725. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$784.36 million and a P/E ratio of 42.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.93. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.00.

Get Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.