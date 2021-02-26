Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.71. 873,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

