Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

