Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $21,578.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00492704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00082291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.00476367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

