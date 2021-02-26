Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $27.00

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF remained flat at $$21.10 during midday trading on Friday. 263,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

