Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Tops $221,817.92

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 70.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $221,817.92 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,615,114 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

