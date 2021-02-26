Cryptopay Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1,507.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.23 or 0.00727132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.