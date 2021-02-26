Traders Purchase Large Volume of Syneos Health Call Options (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,569 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 call options.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock worth $203,938,415 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,800. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.