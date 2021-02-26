Ford Financial Group LLC Invests $221,000 in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000.

REGL traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 108,527 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

