Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

