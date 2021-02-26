Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.
Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
