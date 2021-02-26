PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Boosted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 8,198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,378 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.69% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 127,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.87. 292,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,553. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

