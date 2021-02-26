Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

RYAM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 32,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

