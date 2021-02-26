Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.